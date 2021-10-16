City of Pitt Meadows to open the floor for questions around Harris Road underpass

Community will be able to share feedback with Port Authority until Oct. 26

City of Pitt Meadows is holding an Engagement and Priorities Committee meeting this October which will give the community a chance to participate and engage in the Harris Road underpass discussions.

The project led by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, is meant to eliminate the rail crossing at Harris Road by constructing a four-lane underpass below the CP main rail crossing there instead. This project is supposed to have significant impact and benefit for those living near the railways, and those commuting through the area.

According to the city, the upcoming meeting will have the Port Authority presenting an update to the project and will also answer questions from the residents about the Harris Road underpass, including a new road alignment, and relocation of heritage buildings.

The Engagement and Priorities Committee meeting is set for Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. and people will also be able to catch a livestream through: pittmeadows.ca/councilmeetings.

Community members will also be able to submit additional questions after the meeting to the Port Authority, until Oct. 26, by writing to pittmeadowsroadandrail@portvancouver.com.

The project undertaken by the Port Authority had initially included adding an overpass at Kennedy Road as well. However that aspect of the project has been put on hold. In a recent council meeting, Mayor Bill Dingwall clarified this once again, when the questions around the Kennedy Road underpass were raised.

“It’s paused with a focus on Harris Road. I don’t know why people still continue to talk about it. If it ever, ever makes it back on the table, then we can answer questions on that,” said Dingwall.

