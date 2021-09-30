City of Pitt Meadows honours Severinski family for their 100 years of farming legacy

The Severinski family was presented with a certificate and a photo of a blue heron during a recent council meeting. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

After a 100 years of farming, and a celebration to mark the Severinski Farms’ century in Pitt Meadows, the council and mayor honoured the family behind the farms.

During the Sept. 28 council meeting, Mayor Bill Dingwall presented the family with a certificate and a framed photo of a blue heron.

“All of council had the benefit of going to the celebrations at Severinski Farms. I must say it was one of those events that was very special, it was extremely well-done, it was moving,” said Dingwall.

He also said that they couldn’t do justice to the contributions of the family.

“But I can tell you this, over a 100 years, the family shaped Pitt Meadows. You were involved in so many activities and involved in virtually every council. On behalf of council I just want to say a huge Thank You to the Severinski family, for what you have done for Pitt Meadows, for what you have done for farming, you lead a legacy that is ongoing. It is amazing!” he said.

The farm, which was established in 1971, was recently the recipient of an award called the Century Farm and Ranch Award, for 100 years of farming in British Columbia. The award celebrated the entrepreneurship of one family that has supplied dairy products for more than a century, according to agriculture minister Lana Popham.

Family members Harry and Louise, with their son Kevin, daughter-in-law Audra, and grandson Brandon, were present to receive the certificate.

Kevin Severinski spoke on behalf of the family, joking that his father was wondering if it is true that after a 100 years of business in Pitt Meadows they would no longer be charged taxes.

“Seriously though, the Severinski family, my mom and dad Harry and Louise, my wife Audra and my son Brandon, would really like to thank Mayor and council for recognizing us for the work in Pitt Meadows, and the beautiful picture, the heron, really represents Pitt Meadows well,” he said, adding that the family felt supported and helped in farming in Pitt Meadows by not just this Mayor and council but all the previous ones as well.

“We love farming, but we also love Pitt Meadows and that’s why we stayed in Pitt Meadows,” he said.

