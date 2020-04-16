City of Penticton to discuss financial impacts of COVID-19 in special meeting

Penticton city council has scheduled a special meeting on Thursday, April 23 to discuss the financial impact COVID-19 has had on both the city and community.
Due to social distancing measures, the meeting will take place via video conference.
During this meeting, council will receive details and will be asked by city staff to make decisions about the city’s temporary service level adjustments, capital projects being deferred, property tax deferrals, utility relief, the business tax multiplier and the 2.9 per cent 2020 tax rate.
Staff will also provide an update on the findings of the recent resident and business impact surveys, as well as the steps being taken now to reduce city spending by pausing corporate business plan initiatives, temporarily reducing service levels and deferring non-critical capital projects.
“To assist the community in weathering this crisis, the city is considering all available tools,” said the city’s chief financial officer, Jim Bauer.
“Staff will show council several different decision options while considering the financial sustainability of the city, the needs of residents, businesses and developers and implications on services and staff.”
Residents and business owners wishing to watch next Thursday’s council meeting can do so by visiting penticton.ca. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
