City of Penticton seeks organizer to lead signature triathlon event

The Super League Triathlon contract expires this year and the city is looking ahead to the future.

A new races series will come to Penticton next August. Photo courtesy of Super League Triathlon

In the spirit of continuing Penticton’s long tradition of hosting major sporting events, the city is seeking an event organizer to plan and execute a future signature triathlon.

“This opportunity is a chance for a successful event organizer to contribute to Penticton’s reputation as a world-class triathlon event host,” said Bregje Kozak, the city’s director of recreation and facilities. “Hosting major sporting events have shaped Penticton’s identity as an event destination with an outdoor adventure lifestyle, encouraged volunteering and allowed residents to take pride in showing their community to the world. We’re currently seeking an event organizer to help continue this legacy.”

Penticton has historically played host to a signature triathlon event each year, including Ironman, Challenge, ITU Multisport World Championships, and Super League Triathlon races. Super League Triathlon’s current contract expires in 2019 and the city is proactively planning for 2020 and beyond.

Last year’s Super League Triathlon was the first time the event was held in North America, and saw around 1,000 entrants across all the categories. The triathlon ran into trouble due to heavy smoke in the air from wildfires in the valley, leading to the second day of professional races being suspended.

The city is interested in proposals for multi-sport, long-distance or any other forms of triathlon events and will, therefore, accept multiple submissions from one organizer, if applicable. More information can be found on the city’s website at https://penticton.bonfirehub.ca/portal.

Penticton is also looking for feedback from the community on the types of sporting events residents are interested in seeing the city host, the advantages and disadvantages of hosting these events and how these events are funded. Residents are encouraged to provide their feedback starting today by completing a survey posted to www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.

