City of Penticton seeks feedback on allowing alcohol in outdoor spaces

The City of Penticton is seeking feedback on a recently launched pilot project allowing drinking in some public spaces.

Feedback about the project is being collecting starting today, through to June 24.

On June 2 the City launched a one-month pilot project to test the consumption of alcohol in some public parks. Alcohol is now allowed between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. until July 4, at Marina Way Park, Okanagan Beach (east of Power Street), Okanagan Lake Park and Rotary Park.

Residents are encouraged to visit the locations and share with the City what they notice, and whether residents support the initiative.

“Your feedback and suggestions will be compiled to help provide direction for City Council decisions going forward,” said Penticton’s Engagement Strategist, JoAnne Kleb.

Citizens can complete the feedback form online at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.

Paper copies will be available at the entrance to City Hall during business hours and will be accepted in the drop box until June 24. In addition, registered Shape Your City members may be selected for a random sample survey.

“Penticton is taking proactive steps to encourage outdoor activities amid COVID-19. Now, it’s up to you to act responsibly and set a positive example. Be safe and please leave the park as you found it, ensuring it will remain tidy for everyone else,” said Deputy Mayor Judy Sentes.

