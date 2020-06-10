The City of Penticton is seeking feedback on a pilot project, launched June 2, which allows for the consumption of alcohol in some public spaces. (BC Ale Trail photo)

City of Penticton seeks feedback on allowing alcohol in outdoor spaces

The one month pilot project, allowing alcohol in some public spaces, started June 2

The City of Penticton is seeking feedback on a recently launched pilot project allowing drinking in some public spaces.

Feedback about the project is being collecting starting today, through to June 24.

On June 2 the City launched a one-month pilot project to test the consumption of alcohol in some public parks. Alcohol is now allowed between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. until July 4, at Marina Way Park, Okanagan Beach (east of Power Street), Okanagan Lake Park and Rotary Park.

READ MORE: Pilot project approved: Penticton to allow alcohol in outdoor spaces

Residents are encouraged to visit the locations and share with the City what they notice, and whether residents support the initiative.

“Your feedback and suggestions will be compiled to help provide direction for City Council decisions going forward,” said Penticton’s Engagement Strategist, JoAnne Kleb.

Citizens can complete the feedback form online at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.

Paper copies will be available at the entrance to City Hall during business hours and will be accepted in the drop box until June 24. In addition, registered Shape Your City members may be selected for a random sample survey.

“Penticton is taking proactive steps to encourage outdoor activities amid COVID-19. Now, it’s up to you to act responsibly and set a positive example. Be safe and please leave the park as you found it, ensuring it will remain tidy for everyone else,” said Deputy Mayor Judy Sentes.

    The graduating class of Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) received a cheque from the Burns Lake Return-It depot, from the account created in their name, at the beginning of last year by Becky Thompson, one of the parents. The Burns Lake community who chose to donate their deposits for the empties towards the graduate account, helped raise a total of $1178.75 in a year. A few students came to the Return-It depot to receive the cheque and Jared Myram (extreme right in the picture), presented the cheque to the students. Pictured left to right are grad parents Gina Strimbold and Becky Thompson with students Brianna Bjorgan, Daria Strimbold, Logan Thompson, Jean Hopegood, Aedan Conlon, Sara Wipfli and Matthew Sackney. (Priyanka Ketkar picture)