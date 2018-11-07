City of Penticton reduces natural gas usage

The move is in response to the provincial natural gas shortage

The City of Penticton is immediately reducing its natural gas usage in response to the provincial shortage. An Enbridge natural gas pipeline burst near Prince George on Oct. 9, causing the shortage. (Black Press files)

The City of Penticton is cutting it’s natural gas use in response to the provincial natural gas shortage.

This shortage is the result of the recent Enbridge pipeline explosion near Prince George. Effective as of Nov. 6, the heat at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC), Penticton Trade & Convention Centre, the Penticton Community Centre, RCMP Station, City Yards, and Fire Hall #1 will be reduced by 1.5 degrees.

In addition, the infrared heaters in the spectators stands will be turned off at all arenas, hot water tank temperatures will be lowered and ice floods will be minimized. Patrons can also expect the pool temperature to be reduced by approximately one degree.

Finally, a two degree hot water reduction will be introduced at the SOEC as well as a five degree hot water reduction for zamboni equipment.

“These measures support similar steps taken in other BC communities to lessen the demand on natural gas consumption as we head into the high demand winter season”, said Recreation Business Supervisor, Kelsey Johnson. “They will remain in place for the duration of the shortage.”

To learn more about the shortage and for ways you can reduce your natural gas usage, visit www.penticton.ca or click here.

