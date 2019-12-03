City of Penticton proposes 2.9 per cent tax hike for 2020

RCMP's number one initiative for 2020 is to reduce response times and increase crime solve rates

In the 2020 budget, the City of Penticton is proposing an increase in taxation of 2.9 per cent to address inflation and council priorities, and an increase in expenses of $2.1M, or 4.2 per cent.

Of the $2.1M in expense increases, $540,000 is being prioritized for asset and amenity management, with $145,000 to community design and $400,000 to community safety.

Large ticket items include advancing asset and amenity management council priorities for $290k, hiring a financial analyst for $110,000, hiring a water and wastewater plant instrumentation integrator for $110,000, and hiring an infrastructure optimization manager for $121,600.

In proposed community safety initiatives, $170,000 would be spent on hiring an RCMP officer. Funding proposed would cover wages and all costs associated with the position.

With regards to staffing increases, the city proposes to add six new full-time staff positions, including one social development specialist, an infrastructure optimization manager, a wastewater treatment plant integrator, a financial analyst and business analyst, a digital media field triage for the RCMP, and one new RCMP officer.

There have been no proposed increases in staff at the Penticton Fire Department.

By June 2020, the City of Penticton aims to successfully negotiate with the Penticton Professional Firefighters Union to, “maintain a harmonious working environment” and continue the “robust level of emergency services” to the city.

Other initiatives include building a new fire engine to be in service by June 2021, complete FireSmart initiatives such as reducing wildfire risk, as well as host the third annual Wildfire Urban Interface training symposium in the spring. This event is projected to attract over 200 firefighters from around the province who will learn about new wildfire mitigation tactics and methodology.

By December 2020, the Penticton RCMP Department aims to reduce response times and increase crime solve rates.

RCMP identified this as their number one initiative for 2020.

They furthered that additional resources will be focused on peak call periods, locations identified as high crime areas, or areas that have high seasonal population density.

Other initiatives include ensuring they meet modern policing requirements, utilizing data to more effectively deploy police resources, and increase their public profile.

