City of Penticton park policy changes approved

Residents rallying in front of city hall against proposed changes to Skaha Park. The city underwent a three-year process with the parks and recreation master plan steering committee to come up with new and changed policies to protecting parkland.Western News file photo

Penticton city council got a lot accomplished in terms of parks, voting in four new and changed policies, with a number of basic changes to how parks are viewed and managed by the city.

“This is a three-year project. … When I signed up for this I thought it would be a year-and-a-half,” said Ron Ramsay, chair of the parks and recreation master plan steering committee, thanking his fellow committee members and other participants.

“We got through it. We had many passionate discussions on the main elements of the master plan.”

Ramsay said there were agreements on some elements, like the importance of parks and natural spaces to the well-being of the community and that they must be protected. There was also agreement that commercial activities within park boundaries should be consistent with the purpose of the park.

“Some parks should really not be considered for any type of commercial activity,” said Ramsay.

That thought is reflected in the new policies approved by council, which included not only the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, but a parks dedication bylaw, parkland protection and use policy and the establishment of a parks and recreation advisory committee.

The park protection policy refers directly to the steering committee’s definition of a park as “an unencumbered tract of land wherein the land title is held by a public entity for the benefit, use and enjoyment of the people.”

The policy includes engagement with the community ensuring that the public is involved early and often in a process for the review of a new use that is not already permitted.

This stems from the year-long controversy over a deal Penticton city council signed on a 29-year park lease for a developer planning to build a commercial water slide complex

“I don’t think it is easy for government to admit they made a mistake,” said Mayor Andrew Jakubeit. “Not only are we updating a parks and rec master plan that is 25 years old, we are defining permitted uses. We define and ensure public process to do with public parks.

“Hopefully this helps to put closure on an issue that was quite prominent in our community and allows wounds to heal. It is good to close this chapter of our history.”