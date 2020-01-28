City of Penticton names new director of development services

The City of Penticton named Blake Laven as its new director of development services earlier today (Jan. 28).

The department oversees city planning, engineering, and economic development.

Laven, the city’s current planning manager and a 10-year employee, will fill the vacancy left by former director of development, Anthony Haddad who is now working for the District of Summerland.

Laven, who holds a master’s degree in planning from Dalhousie University and a bachelor of arts from Simon Fraser University, began his career with the City of Penticton in the planning department before he rose to the position of planning manager, a role he has held for the last six years.

The process of appointing Laven followed an internal review of three eligible candidates.

“I, along with the rest of the senior leadership team, look forward to working with Mr. Laven as he takes up his new responsibilities supporting the priorities of council through his effective leadership, local knowledge and professional experience,” said Penticton city manager, Donny van Dyk.

During his time with the city, Laven has been a part of a variety of high profile community planning issues, including the introduction of legal cannabis. He also has frequently appeared before council as the city lead during policy discussions and public hearings.

“I am excited to continue the work we have been doing as a division – creating a positive economic climate for investment in Penticton, implementing the newly adopted Official Community Plan and ensuring safe and energy efficient construction in our city,” said Laven.

“I am fortunate to be taking over such a dedicated and professional team and look forward to providing excellent service to homeowners while serving as a steward of development within our community.”

