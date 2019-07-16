City of Parksville warns of utility-payment phone scam

The City of Parksville is warning customers of a scam where callers are demanding immediate payment for utilities.

“We have been advised phone scammers are impersonating city staff, demanding payment for a past-due utility bill. The caller sounds convincing; advises water will be shutoff unless a past due bill is paid and then provides a phone number in an effort to get your money,” said city manager of communications Deb Tardiff in an email. “It is important to know the city does not call residents about their utility bill.”

Tardiff said if anyone is concerned their bill is past due, call the city at 250-248-6144 (do not call the phone number provided by the caller.)

The city will monitor the situation closely to see if there’s any further action.

