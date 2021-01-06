City of Parksville to host online meetings for residents to discuss emergency preparedness

The City of Parksville welcomes residents to participate in an online Zoom meeting discussing emergency preparedness.

The pandemic has changed the way people live and work, and for Parksville and Qualicum Beach emergency program co-ordinators (EPC) engaging the community is no exception.

Without pandemic restrictions in place the EPCs would normally be working in the community, meeting with residents and neighbourhood groups to talk about emergency preparedness.

In this respect, the city will reach out virtually and hope residents will consider spending an hour on Zoom with two EPCs who promise to have a smile on their faces to help with those January blahs.

The city of is set to host a series of Zoom meetings to discuss emergency preparedness and answer questions.

The first session, slated for Jan. 13, is now full but the city will offer two more sessions; Thursday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.; and Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m.

Anyone who would like to participate is asked to email info@emergencyoceanside.ca and advised which date they’d prefer. Once confirmed with the city, participants will receive Zoom instructions by email.

Please be advised the meeting is a closed event, but screen names will be visible to the other participants.

Participants will need a computer with an internet connection and can join by clicking the link to be provided. If participants have a working camera but do not have a working microphone on their computer, they can call the phone number provided. If participants do not have a working camera or microphone on their computer, they can at least call the number provided as well.

If participants have specific subjects for discussion or questions, please send those along to info@emergencyoceanside.ca, and the city will do their best to provide the information.

