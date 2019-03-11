City of Parksville to continue monitoring community centre’s finances

Earlier this month, Parksville mayor Ed Mayne, along with council liaison Mark Chandler, met with members of the Parksville Community Centre Society board to talk about the Parksville Community Centre’s plans for the future.

The contract between the Parksville Community Centre Society and the City of Parksville is in place until Dec. 31, 2019, and will be reviewed by council later this year. At this time, there is no indication the agreement will or will not be renewed and it is not uncommon for agreements to be on a year-to-year basis.

It was agreed at this meeting the City of Parksville and the Parksville Community Centre will continue to monitor the centre’s financial position.

Should the public wish to comment on the Parksville Community Centre, please send comments by email to info@parksville.ca and they will be passed along to council.

— NEWS Staff, submitted