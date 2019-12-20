City of Parksville sells land to Vancouver developer for $2.47 million

Parksville city council voted to approve the sale of eight parcels of city-owned property on Jensen Avenue West and the Alberni Highway. The sale to Cross Developments still has subjects pending. (NEWS file photo)

The City of Parksville has accepted the sale of eight parcels of land on Jensen Avenue West and the Alberni Highway for $2.47 million, plus tax.

According to chief administrative officer Keeva Kehler, the purchaser is Cross Developments, a real estate development company out of Vancouver.

Kehler says there are still several subjects on the sale of the property.

“We have an accepted offer, and as is normal in real estate there are subjects and things that have to come off still,” said Kehler.

The parcels in question are 106, 110, 114, 120, 126, 132 and 140 Jensen Avenue West as well as 212 Alberni Highway in Parksville.

It’s the strip of Jensen Avenue West that’s bordered by the Alberni Highway to the west and Craig Street to the east.

Part of the lot is currently used as a parking lot, and the other half is a grass field. The property is kitty-corner to the Salvation Army community church.

Kehler says the next step for the company after the sale is applying for development permits.

emily.vance@pqbnews.com

