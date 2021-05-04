City of Parksville seeks members for advisory group regarding planned aquatic centre project

Applications will be received until Friday, May 28

The City of Parksville seeks members for an advisory technical working group, to help with the Parksville Aquatic and Recreation Centre Project.

At the April 19 Parksville city council meeting, council endorsed the establishment of an advisory technical working group to assist with the review of complex reports on the condition of the proposed location of a new aquatic and community recreation centre.

The working group will work to review technical aspects of the design, construction and operation, and provide neutral expert advice on the recommendations of the consultant reports.

The manager of communications for the city, Deb Tardiff, issued a release on Monday, May 3, stating the city is now seeking qualified individuals for consideration to the working group.

READ MORE: Parksville city council announces aquatic and recreation centre project

The city expects qualified members to be either licensed or registered to practice as a qualified professional in B.C. (retired members are acceptable); have a minimum of five years demonstrated professional experience in their respective field (B.C. experience preferred); and hold at least a bachelor’s degree in their field of expertise, or certification from an accredited post-secondary, or equivalent combination of experience and qualifications.

Successful candidates shall serve without compensation.

Applications will be received until 3 p.m. on Friday, May 28, and can be mailed to: Administration Department, City of Parksville, Box 1390, 100 Jensen Avenue East, Parksville V9P 2H3. Applications can also be emailed to: administration@parksville.ca.

Terms of reference for the working group can be viewed online at www.parksville.ca.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News