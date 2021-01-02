City of Parksville seeks advisory design panel member

The City of Parksville is looking for a new advisory design panel member.

Deb Tardiff, manager of communications with the city, said Parksville has invited all interested individuals to submit an application for consideration. Applications will be received until 4 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

A press release stated the purpose of the design panel is to advise Parksville city council on design matters associated with specific development applications.

READ MORE: Development application delayed for high-profile Parksville property

Members of the panel are expected to have design experience and qualifications, while some members must be architects, landscape architects or individuals with a design-related degree or experience in universal design.

According to the release, preference may be given to local residents; however all interested individuals are encouraged to apply. This community service work does not receive remuneration.

Written applications should be directed to the City of Parksville, PO Box 1390, Parksville, V9P 2H3. Electronic applications, or general questions, should be directed to planning@parksville.ca. The city asks to include all relevant background information with each application.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News