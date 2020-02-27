City of Parksville offers information about coronavirus

The City of Parksville says it will respond to efforts of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) and the B.C. Ministry of Health, both of which are closely monitoring the situation regarding the coronavirus.

“Recent stories from national and international news media indicate the coronavirus, now known as COVID-19, is continuing to spread in different parts of the world,” the city said in a release on Thursday. “The World Health Organization and public health authorities around the world are taking action to contain the COVD-19 outbreak; however, long-term success cannot be taken for granted. The World Health Organization is considering declaring the situation a worldwide pandemic and according to the WHO, a pandemic is the consistent spread of a new disease around the world in a population that has not yet gained immunity to it.

“As a support agency, the City of Parksville, similar to other local governments, will respond to and distribute accurate information to residents on behalf of the BCCDC and the Ministry of Health. The city will follow the advice and guidance of Island Health, which has the expertise to assess the level of risk posed by a pandemic influenza such as the coronavirus.”

Within a Covid-19 pandemic situation, the city noted its main role is to protect staff so healthy employees can continue to provide and maintain service levels for residents.

“The city has pandemic influenza policies as well as a communications strategy should it be necessary and plans are in place and will be activated should an outbreak of COVID-19 or any other disease be declared in British Columbia,” read the release. “Following the advice from the ministry and BCCDC, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, we are encouraged to stay home should there be signs or symptoms of COVID-19. When coughing or sneezing, use a tissue or the sleeve of a shirt or jacket to cover the spread of droplets reducing the possible spread of the virus. Most importantly, washing your hands multiple times a day will help to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19.

“Unless you have travelled to one of the areas where COVID-19 is spreading, or have been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low.”

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News