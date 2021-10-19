City of Parksville now accepting rental applications for special events in 2022

Organizations and individuals wishing to hold special events at city-owned venues or on city streets in Parksville can submit their applications for 2022, with the review process starting Jan. 31.

Annual events will be given priority, provided the request is received by the Jan. 31 deadline, after which time applications will be addressed as first-time events on a first-come, first-served basis, based on availability.

READ MORE: City of Parksville to create special ecological reserve zone on Despard Avenue

After Jan. 31, applications must be received at least 30 days prior to the event and will be subject to the same terms and conditions as those applications received prior to Jan. 31, 2022.

Available city locations are:

• Parksville Civic and Technology Centre grounds (100 Jensen Avenue East)

• Parksville Community Park (picnic shelter, waterfront walkway gazebo, Arbutus Point ‘Labyrinth area,’ beach volleyball courts, kite field, skateboard park)

• Springwood Park

• Foster Park (gazebo and picnic shelter)

• Off-leash dog park (Despard Avenue)

• Individual parks

• City streets for walks, marathons, cycling events and/or parades

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city requires anyone wishing to host a special event to submit a ‘COVID-19 Addendum to Special Event and Park Use Application‘ and ensure participants act in accordance with the requirements and guidelines as set out by the province.

Depending on the nature of your event, hosts may also be required to submit a COVID-19 safety plan along with your parks use application. Please refer to ‘BC’s Restart Plan‘ for full details on outdoor gatherings.

For use of the sports fields, lacrosse box, pickleball and tennis courts, contact Regional District of Nanaimo’s Recreation & Parks Department at fieldbooking@rdn.bc.ca. Interested parties may obtain copies of the city’s Special Events Policy and relevant application forms from the city’s website at www.parksville.ca. For more information, contact the operations department at 250 248-5412 or ops@parksville.ca.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News