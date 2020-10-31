City of Parksville now accepting applications for special events in 2021

If you’re thinking of throwing an event at a city-owned venue in Parksville next year, the city is now accepting applications.

On Oct. 24 the city released the procedures for special events application for next year, 2021.

The release said, “Applications are now being accepted from organizations and individuals wishing to hold special events at city-owned venues or on city streets; review process starts Jan. 29, 2021. Annual events will be given priority provided the request is received by Jan. 29, after which time applications will be addressed as first-time events on a first-come, first-served basis, based on availability. After Jan. 29, applications must be received at least 30 days prior to the event and will be subject to the same terms and conditions as those applications received prior to Jan. 29.”

READ MORE: City of Parksville releases COVID-19 update for community

Noted in the release are the current COVID-19 pandemic protocols for anyone wishing to host a special event. They are to submit a “COVID-19 Addendum to Special Event and Park Use Application,” and ensure that participants act in accordance with the guidelines as set out by the province. Depending on the nature of the event, hosts may also be required to submit a COVID-19 safety plan along with their Parks Use Apllications.

A few of the city locations are as follows: Parksville Civic and Technology Centre grounds; Parksville Community Park; Springwood Park, Foster Park; off-leash dog park on Despard Avenue; individual city green spaces; city streets for walks, marathons, cycling events and parades.

For use of sports fields, lacrosse box and tennis courts, it is requested that they first contact the Regional District of Nanaimo’s Recreation and Parks Department at fieldbooking@rdn.bc.ca.

Interested parties can also obtain copies of the city’s special events policy and relevant application forms from the city’s website. For more information, contact the operations department at 250-248-5412 or publicworks@parksville.ca.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News