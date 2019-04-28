City of Parksville moves to Stage 2 watering restrictions

Rules in effect for May through September unless otherwise advised

Watering restrictions in the City of Parksville will be at Stage 2, as of May 1.

Stage 2 will be in effect for May through September, unless otherwise advised by the City of Parksville.

With Stage 2, sprinkling can only occur on even days for even-numbered houses and on odd days for odd-numbered houses.

Sprinkling is permitted for a maximum of two hours between 7-10 a.m. or 7-10 p.m. for a maximum of two hours per day of watering. Incremental watering restrictions are implemented each year in May by most water purveyors in the region to provide a proactive and predictable framework to guide sprinkling practices as we prepare for the dry summer period.

GENERAL INFORMATION:

• Vegetable gardens and fruit trees are exempt from all watering restrictions.

• Watering of ornamental shrubs, flowers and trees are restricted to a hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle if watered outside of the times permitted.

• Vehicles, boats and buildings may be washed using city-supplied potable water using a hand-held container or hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle.

• People may use city supplied potable water to wash sidewalks, driveways or parking lots.

• Swimming pools, wading pools, hot tubs and water features may be filled with water.

• Businesses which require water for operations are also exempt.

Detailed information about the city’s water restrictions may be found on the City of Parksville website at parksville.ca.

Between April and October, water restrictions are necessary to meet current water supply demands for drinking, fire protection and irrigation. The city will implement water restrictions in the form of four stages.

Stage 1 – April and October; consists of nighttime lawn watering only, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Stage 2 – May through September; limits use to “even and odd day” watering.

Stage 3 – Voluntary reductions on top of Stage 2

Stage 4 – Bans non-essential water use

Taking conservation measures early, before water supplies come under stress, is essential to ensure we can maintain an adequate water supply throughout the hot dry summers we have come to expect.

