City of Parksville launches citizen engagement platform

'Let's Talk Parksville' allows people to share ideas on specific projects and initiatives

The City of Parksville has launched a new citizen engagement platform called, Let’s Talk Parksville.

This new platform provides an easy and secure way for residents to participate online and will improve the city’s tools for community engagement.

With Let’s Talk Parksville, residents can share their ideas and feedback on specific projects and initiatives and will be able to see what others are saying.

Comments are moderated by the host of this new platform, Engagement HQ and the City of Parksville.

A single registration gives participants full access to all online public engagement opportunities offered on Let’s Talk Parksville. Check out www.letstalkparksville.ca to see how it works and register to stay informed about current and future topics of interest. • City of Parksville offices will be closed on Thursday, May 23 from 12:45-3:15 p.m. to accommodate a city-wide all-staff meeting.

The closure will affect city hall offices at 100 Jensen Ave. E. and the operations department at 1116 Herring Gull Way. For urgent inquiries, please call 250 248-6144.

