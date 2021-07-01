City of Parksville bans open fires as of June 30 until further notice

Open burning campfires are banned within the City of Parksville and its surrounding fire protection areas as of June 30, 2021, until further notice. (File photo)

The City of Parksville has now banned open burning, including campfires, as of Wednesday, June 30.

A release from the Parksville Fire Department stated the ban will remain in effective until further notice, and encompasses the City of Parksville, French Creek areas bordering Parksville to the edge of the fire protection area at Johnston and Drew Roads, San Pariel, Fourneau Road, Wildgreen Road and Martindale Road areas.

The ban applies to open fires of any size, campfires, fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, tiki torches, burning barrels and binary exploding targets, and was implemented by the Parksville fire chief in conjunction with the Coastal Fire Centre ban covering Vancouver Island and the south coast.

Beach fires are not permitted at any time in the Parksville Qualicum Wildlife Management area, which includes the entire waterfront in the Parksville Fire Protection Area.

READ MORE: Qualicum Beach bans open burning starting June 30

As Parksville beaches are provincial jurisdiction, beach fire should be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.

Fire emergencies, whereas a threat is posed to lives and/or property, should be reported to 911, and open fires in the Parksville Fire Protection Areas should be reported to 250-248-3242.

The ban does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, or to portable campfire apparatus with a CSA or ULC rating using briquettes, liquid or gaseous fuel that are not capable of producing a flame longer than 15 centimetres.

Portable campfire apparatus that do not meet these conditions are prohibited.

For the latest information on fire restrictions in the Parksville Fire Protection Area, visit parksvillefirerescue.ca, or follow the Parksville Fire Department on Twitter and Facebook.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

