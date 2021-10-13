City of Parksville awards $1.28-million outdoor theatre contract to Nanaimo company

Project also includes servicing site with water, storm and sanitary infrastructure

An artist’s depiction of the plan for the proposed outdoor theatre in Parksville. (Parksville Beach Festival Society illustration)

The Parksville Outdoor Theatre contract has been awarded to a construction company out of Nanaimo.

At the Monday, Oct. 4 city council meeting, Parksville council awarded the contract to Copcan Civil Ltd. in the amount of $1,285,500 (plus taxes), and will approve contingency expenditures, if required, up to $129,850.

The project also includes servicing the site with water, storm and sanitary infrastructure.

For the outdoor theatre project, MKM Properties Ltd. and CFM Construction LTD. also applied.

According to the council agenda, the completion date for the project is targeted to be May 31, 2022.

