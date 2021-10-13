City of Parksville awards $1.28-million outdoor theatre contract to Nanaimo company

The Parksville Outdoor Theatre contract has been awarded to a construction company out of Nanaimo.
At the Monday, Oct. 4 city council meeting, Parksville council awarded the contract to Copcan Civil Ltd. in the amount of $1,285,500 (plus taxes), and will approve contingency expenditures, if required, up to $129,850.
The project also includes servicing the site with water, storm and sanitary infrastructure.
For the outdoor theatre project, MKM Properties Ltd. and CFM Construction LTD. also applied.
According to the council agenda, the completion date for the project is targeted to be May 31, 2022.
