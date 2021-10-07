City of Parksville asks residents for input on urban forest strategy

The City of Parksville is working with Diamond Head Consulting, an environmental consulting firm, to develop an Urban Forest Strategy.

The strategy will provide baseline information about the state of the urban forest, develop a long-term vision, and adopt tangible goals to grow and manage the urban forest to sustain future generations.

Public engagement is currently underway and will continue until Oct. 22.

The city thanks all of those who visited Let’s Talk Parksville (www.letstalkparksville.ca) and participated in the first round of engagement, and encourages residents to spread the word to ensure the vision for the urban forest includes the many voices that shape the community.

READ MORE: City of Parksville announces public survey to help develop urban forest strategy

There will be a second opportunity for residents to have their voices heard during winter 2022, during the second round of engagement on the draft strategy.

The city’s goal is to complete the strategy in March 2022.

For more information, the manager of communications for the city, Deb Tardiff, can be reached at dtardiff@parksville.ca.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News