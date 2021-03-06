City of Parksville announces annual wood chipping program

Map provided by the City of Parksville to show the property divide along east and west sides of Craig Street for wood chipping collection. (Submitted photo)

Parksville’s wood chipping program for 2021 takes place between April 5 and April 30, and will be the only one offered by the city this year.

Properties located west of Craig Street will receive collection between April 5 and April 16. Properties located east of Craig Street will receive collection between April 19 and April 30.

Residents looking to have wood collected will need to place their materials at the curbside by 8 a.m. on April 5 (for the west side of Craig Street) and on April 20 (for the east side of Craig Street).

The only items that may be placed on the curbside prior to the first scheduled collection date are; branches with a maximum diameter of six inches (15 centimetres), stacked with the larger end of the branch facing the roadway; and smaller shrub branches piled for ease of access by the chipping crew.

As rocks, stumps and construction waste can cause injury to the chipping crew, they must not be included in the piles.

Materials such as pampas grass, yucca, clematis and wisteria vines cannot be chipped due to safety issues. These materials, along with compostable vegetation, garden debris, leaves and grass clippings can be taken to the Church Road Transfer Station, located at 860 Church Rd. in Parksville, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

Piles containing these items will not be collected by the chipping crew. Piles must also not exceed five feet wide by five feet long by three feet high. Only one pile per residence will be removed by the chipping crew. They city asks residents to refrain from combining piles from multiple households.

Questions about the wood chipping program should be directed to the operations department at 250-248-5412. Additional information is available on the city’s website at parksville.ca.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News