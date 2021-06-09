City of Parksville addresses concerns about 2021 commercial property tax hike

'Increase relates directly to the increase in school and regional hospital district taxes'

As the province looks towards a post-pandemic restart plan, so too does tax season for 2021.

The manager of communications for the city of Parksville, Deb Tardiff, issued a release aimed to address concerns from commercial property owners about the ‘higher than usual’ commercial property tax increase in 2021.

The release, issued on Tuesday, June 8, stated that for many commercial properties their increase relates directly to the increase in school and regional hospital district taxes.

“In 2020, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the provincial government reduced the school tax portion on the property tax bill by about 75 per cent for commercial properties. In 2021, the province reinstated the full school tax and also increased the total school tax remittance by 10.9 per cent over the pre-COVID 2019 amount,” read the release. “The regional hospital district tax requisition also increased in 2021 by 36.7 per cent, compared to the 2020 tax amount.”

Detailed property tax information was issued by the city in a public release on May 4.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News