City of Nelson wants public ideas for climate change action plan

Submitted by the City of Nelson

The City of Nelson is continuing to connect with residents, businesses and other organizations to help build Nelson’s climate change action plan, with the launch of an action-focused ThoughtExchange to gather thoughts and ideas on specific climate solutions for Nelson.

The city needs to hear from you when it comes to what we should do as a community and as individuals to reduce our carbon footprint and vulnerability to climate risks.

“It’s important for Nelsonites to remember that we are developing a community climate change plan,” says Kate Letizia, Nelson’s climate change co-ordinator. “In order for it to have a city-wide impact and inspire community participation and behaviour change — we need the community to help us shape it according to their interests and values.”

Research tells us that an engaged community plays a critical role in the success of any new initiative. A variety of exciting engagement milestones have already taken place this year, but this ThoughtExchange is the first opportunity for all Nelson residents, businesses and other organizations to share their specific action ideas and rate others’ ideas as well.

The ThoughtExchange forum is open until Aug. 3, and the city is hoping for high response numbers and a wide range of feedback. Will your ideas float to the top? Will other’s ideas inspire you? What can you action today? Nine priority areas have been identified you will be able to share your specific thoughts on, including transportation, buildings, waste and the economy.

To build a robust plan that is achievable, the city needs to hear from you. So take a few minutes to join the ThoughtExchange and add your ideas, see what others have said and rate others’ thoughts. Be sure to check back in to see how your ideas are doing and rate any new ideas added. Go to https://tinyurl.com/nelson-climate

