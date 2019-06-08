City of Nelson bans swimming at Lakeside Park

Water bacteria levels are too high

Stay out of the water at Lakeside Park.

The city issued a statement Friday afternoon that said water at the park’s beach is currently exceeding Health Canada’s bacterial count guidelines.

Lakeside Park shutdowns have been a semi-regular occurrence in recent years.

E. Coli levels closed the beach in 2016, and last year an oil spill at the nearby boat launch forced a weeklong closure.

The city’s statement said further questions can be directed to the Public Works department at 250-352-8238 or publicworks@nelson.ca.