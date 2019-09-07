City of Nanaimo’s environmental efforts recognized

Nanaimo is being recognized as a green city.

According to a press release issued by the City of Nanaimo on Thursday, the municipality was recognized as a B.C. Climate Action Community by the joint provincial-UBCM Green Communities Committee.

The recognition brings the city to Level 3 in the climate action recognition program. There are four levels in the program, the release notes; Level 4 is carbon neutrality.

The city says it has made “significant progress” in reducing its corporate emissions by converting streetlights to LEDs and replacing a boiler in Beban Park pool with two high-efficiency condensing boilers, and generating 802 megawatt hours of energy at a reservoir facility.

The release goes on to say that the city has implemented a number of eco-friendly initiatives throughout the community such as restoration projects in Jingle Pot Marsh to reintroduce the at-risk Vancouver Island beggartick plant species. The city has also encouraged environmental choices through a number of projects and initiatives including the Car Trunk Sale, Reuse Rendezvous, Bike to Work Week and the Commuter Challenge.

Nanaimo’s recognition follows the city’s successful completion of a corporate greenhouse gas inventory as well as a report outlining climate action revenue incentive programs through 2018.

For more information on the program and to view the report, visit www.nanaimo.ca/goto/CARIP.

