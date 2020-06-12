City of Nanaimo vegetable garden meant to give citizens ideas

A new demonstration vegetable garden has been planted at Beban Park. (City of Nanaimo photo)

The City of Nanaimo hopes its green thumb can motivate other gardeners.

Horticulture staff from the city’s parks, recreation and culture department have planted a new vegetable demonstration garden in Beban Park, hoping for cucumbers, squash, corn, tomatoes, carrots, kale, beets and beans.

According to a city press release, the garden is meant to help educate residents on how they can grow their own food and develop food security in the region. The Beban garden, behind the social centre, demonstrates some of the vegetables that can grow “easily and locally” in relatively small spaces, said Susan Zaric, city horticulture supervisor, in the release.

“I hope we encourage those visiting the garden to consider locally grown food as an option for them and maybe even to grow their own vegetables,” she said. “You don’t need a large space. Many of the vegetables we are growing can even be cultivated in pots on a patio.”

The city notes that it owns two potential sites suitable for food production, Five Acre Farm and East Wellington Park.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo company offering free soil for self-isolators to get into gardening

QUIZ: Exploring gardens

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin