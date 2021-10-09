City of Nanaimo to introduce $2.8-million system to track asset management

$2.2-million federal funding goes to project for tracking work on buildings and other infrastructure

The City of Nanaimo says its new asset management system will make maintenance work and planning more efficient.

The city, this past week, announced it will be implementing a $2.8-million corporate asset management system over the coming years that will “map, track and manage the city’s assets, and aid future decision making.”

The city manages and tracks construction, maintenance and upgrades to roads, water and sewer pipes, buildings, parks, trails, and other assets.

Bill Sims, general manager of engineering and public works, said in a press release that a single unifying, map-based asset management system will make tracking and maintenance work more efficient for the city’s various departments.

“This will help ensure our citizens get maximum value out of significant investments made in public infrastructure over past decades and ensure future services are financially sustainable,” Sims said. “The goal is to improve data collection, mapping, management and analysis for infrastructure maintenance and investment planning, and for decision making.”

The project is receiving $2.2 million in federal funding, directed by the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

The city is in the process of selecting a software vendor and work on the system is expected to be complete in 2025.

