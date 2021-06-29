City of Nanaimo suggests community spirit as a way to mark Canada Day

The City of Nanaimo is organizing spaced-apart celebrations for Canada Day and hopes residents will mark the occasion by sharing in community spirit.

The city issued a press release last week advising of its plans to send ‘spirit teams’ to Maffeo Sutton Park, Westwood Lake Park, Neck Point Park, Pipers Lagoon Park, Harewood Centennial Park and Departure Bay Beach on July 1.

“Canada Day 2021 in Nanaimo is about being in your beautiful parks, eating delicious food through various food truck vendors and enjoying local entertainment,” noted the release.

The spirit teams will be handing out ReImagine Nanaimo swag and offering prizes to participants of “fun engagement challenges.”

The city has also booked lunchtime entertainers that day, with Dave Hart scheduled for Maffeo Sutton Park, GG and the Ice Machine at Departure Bay Beach and Laura Kelsey performing at Neck Point Park.

There will also be a Canada Day-themed StoryWalk at Departure Bay’s Kin Hut and at Harewood Centennial Park.

More COVID-19 health and safety restrictions are slated to ease July 1, but residents are still reminded to follow the provincial health orders that remain in effect, for example, “careful” social contact.

Mayor Leonard Krog said in the release that he invites everyone to show their community pride by participating in this year’s Canada Day events.

“We reflect on our country’s history and its past as we commemorate Canada’s 154th birthday,” he said. “For more than a year, we have endured a pandemic, so Canada Day in 2021 is a time to get out and enjoy Nanaimo’s parks, partake of some delicious food and take in some musical entertainment provided by local artists – always keeping safety in mind.”

