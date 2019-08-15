City of Nanaimo signs up for fire awareness

Nanaimo Fire Rescue is placing signs where preventable fires have been started by carelessness. Photo submitted

The city and Nanaimo Fire Rescue have signed up for a new fire prevention awareness program.

Signs are now being put up at sites of preventable fires around the city.

The intention is to draw the public’s attention to how quickly a fire started by a tossed cigarette can spread, especially in the summer months when ground and vegetation is dry.

As of earlier this week, Nanaimo firefighters had responded to 37 brush fires for the year.

“As part of our awareness campaign, we have put up signs that ask people to extinguish their cigarettes or cigarette butts responsibly,” said Umesh Lal, Nanaimo Fire Rescue fire prevention officer, in a press release. “Unfortunately, these signs also represent the location of a preventable fire that Nanaimo Firefighters had to respond to.”

