City of Nanaimo seeks environmental committee members

The City of Nanaimo is inviting anyone interested in environmental sustainability to consider applying to join a recently established environmental committee.

The focus of the committee, which consists of two members of council and seven members of the public, is to come up with innovative ideas and provide advice to council on topics such as climate change, green technology, energy efficiency and urban forestry.

“This is an opportunity for members of the community to bring their unique perspective on how Nanaimo can respond to the city’s climate emergency declaration and become a sustainable city,” said Sheila Gurrie, the city’s director of legislative services, in a press release. “We are hoping to have a diverse group of residents who are passionate about environmental sustainability or have a background working in the field join the committee.”

Anyone interested in joining the committee is encouraged to visit the city’s website and review the terms of reference before submitting an application.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 16. Committee meetings are expected to begin in the fall.

For more information, please visit www.nanaimo.ca/goto/committees.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter