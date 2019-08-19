City of Nanaimo says it’s ‘back on track’ with waste collection

The city acknowledged its delays with garbage collection in recent weeks and says it’s now back on track.

According to a City of Nanaimo press release, “a combination of mechanical issues and additional pressures on the sanitation section caused the delays” with waste collection recently.

Some residents reported that they had to leave their carts out three straight days.

The city release noted that 1,100 “new collections” have been added to the routes over the past year. Currently, eight trucks service more than 29,000 homes with another truck due to come into service in mid-2020.

Charlotte Davis, city manager of sanitation, recycling and public works administration, thanked residents for their patience and apologized for the inconvenience caused by collection delays.

“As you can imagine, when city growth is unexpectedly off the charts as we are experiencing in Nanaimo, we are left having to collect more waste with the same number of vehicles. Add to that a couple of breakdowns in the fleet and the result is that we fall behind in our collections,” Davis said in the release. “We are working hard to build capacity in our operations by servicing our vehicles more effectively and adding to our existing fleet.”

The city provides waste collection service alerts through an app called Nanaimo Recycles. Residents who would prefer to receive service alerts and collection reminders at their home phone number can contact the city at 250-758-5222.

