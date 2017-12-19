City of Nanaimo reinstates sanitation manager

Charlotte Davis back in her old job less than three weeks after her firing

The City of Nanaimo’s manager of sanitation is back in that role after she was fired less than three weeks ago.

Charlotte Davis, the city’s manager of sanitation, recycling and public works administration, has been reinstated. Mayor and council had been advised of her firing on Dec. 1.

“There was a termination that was reviewed and ultimately rescinded,” said John Van Horne, the city’s director of human resources.

Tracy Samra, city chief administrative officer, said Davis has been “reinstated.”

“There’s a number of factors that took us to where we are…” Samra said. “I reflected and reassessed where we’re at and thought that with putting in Bill Sims as the director [of engineering and public works] and having a good conversation with her, bringing her back was the right thing to do…

“The right decision was to bring her back and bring her into a supported environment where we can be successful and deliver the next phase of automation [of garbage collection].”

Sims remains as manager of water resources and Samra said “that’s the right skill set to provide the technical, complex leadership” of the public works department.

In other City of Nanaimo staffing news, chief operations officer Brad McRae is still on leave.

“He’s an officer with the organization and as an officer he has statutory rights with the community charter and we’ll be moving through that process,” Samra said.

