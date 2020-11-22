City of Nanaimo planning traffic-calming project on Lost Lake Road

Seventy-five per cent of respondents support measures to reduce speed on the road

Potential locations of speed humps and curbs on Lost Lake Road. (City of Nanaimo image)

The City of Nanaimo will take measures to slow speeds along Lost Lake Road in the north end.

City staff delivered an update to city council on plans to add speed humps and curbs as a pilot project over the next few months.

Phase 1, the public consultation phase of the project, garnered 200 responses of which 75 per cent of responders are in favour of adding speed humps to the three-kilometre stretch of road in north Nanaimo. The pilot project is now ready to move into its design phase. The update report was presented to council by Barbara Thomas, city assistant manager of transportation, at last Monday’s council meeting.

Thomas, answering a question from Coun. Jim Turley, said emergency responders were in favour of the installation of speed humps on the road.

“They are in support of our traffic-calming proposal because they feel controlling traffic speeds and volumes will produce a safer outcome for the public, which means fewer incidents to attend,” Thomas said.

Coun. Tyler Brown asked about the possibility of installing crosswalks or raised crosswalks at locations along the roadway.

“We are looking, in detail, at where the pedestrian connections, where pedestrians are walking to and from, and seeing what can be turned into a raised crosswalk,” Thomas said.

The conceptual design, when completed, will be shared on the city’s website in November and December when residents can share their input toward the final design. The road work will happen through the winter months. The pilot project is estimated to cost $65,000, noted the staff report.

The Lost Lake Road project was one of three traffic-calming projects discussed at the Nov. 16 meeting.

“We’re really seeing the demand for traffic calming measures skyrocket with increased bad behaviour on the part of drivers. That would include speeding and careless driving,” said Bill Sims, general manager of engineering and public works.

