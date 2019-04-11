City of Nanaimo looks for new ways to offer community activities

The City of Nanaimo parks and recreation department is accepting program proposals for the upcoming fall/winter activity guide, according to a press release.

Proposal in the areas of dance, cooking, language, arts, crafts, music, outdoor recreation are welcomed and proposals can be designed for any category and age group.

“Over the years, some of our most unique and interesting programs have been a direct result of the program proposal process. We know there are many skilled and talented individuals in Nanaimo, and we invite you to share your passion with the broader community,” said Megan Lum, the city’s recreation coordinator, in the release.

Those interested should review the city’s existing activity guide in order to avoid duplication of existing programs.

The deadline to submit proposals is 4:30 p.m. on April 26. Proposals must be submitted online. To submit a proposal visit https://www.nanaimo.ca/recreation-parks/recreation-facilities-schedules/activity-guide/program-proposal-application-form and for more information visit https://www.nanaimo.ca/recreation-parks/recreation-facilities-schedules/activity-guide/program-proposal-information.