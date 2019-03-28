City of Nanaimo, CUPE 401 ink four-year deal

Unionized workers with the City of Nanaimo will get a raise every year for the next four years thanks to a new deal.

The City of Nanaimo and CUPE 401, the union representing more than 500 employees with the municipality, have signed a four-year collective agreement, according to a city press release issued on Thursday.

Under the terms of the new deal, unionized workers will receive a general wage increase of two per cent annually as well as improvements to “certain benefits and allowances” and includes a provision that would help assist the city in recovering to some emergency costs from the province according to the release.

The agreement, which replaces a two-year deal, provides “clarity” around seniority, vacations and overtime, the release notes.

“Ratification of the new collective agreement paves the way for organizational stability and progress. The parties are to be commended for their due diligence and good faith in arriving at a timely and productive agreement,” said Jake Rudolph, the city’s chief administrative officer, in the release.

The deal is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019 and will expire at the end of 2022.

