City of Nanaimo challenges families to Instagram their park explorations

ParkIt challenge set up to offer prizes to cap off days at the park

Nanaimo Parks, Recreation and Culture has launched the ParkIt Challenge to get families out and discovering the city’s dozens of neighbourhood parks throughout the summer months. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo’s parks, recreation and culture department wants families to venture outdoors and into the city’s parks this summer.

Throughout July and August the city wants residents to leave their cars at home and walk, cycle or ride their scooters to local parks to have a picnic, bird-watch, play soccer or partake in whatever activities strike their fancy for a chance to win prizes.

People can participate for prize draws by sending a photo via Instagram or e-mail to Nanaimo parks and rec along with some information about what they did while discovering parks in their neighbourhoods.

Venturing out is also a chance to learn about local parks histories. Westwood Lake, for instance, was once a dairy farm and the lakes in Colliery Dam Park were reservoirs created by the Western Fuel Company for washing coal.

The city has a list of 30 parks to discover throughout Nanaimo, including Bowen Park, Cariboo Park, Cinnabar Valley Park, Comox Park, Country Hills Park, Janes Park, Pawson Park, Petroglyph Park, Ranchview Park and Westwood Lake Park, Beban Park, Brackenwood Park, Diver Lake Park, Forest Drive Park, Hawthorne Park, Keighley Park, Maffeo Sutton Park, Mansfield Park, Staffordshire Park, Westwood Lake Park, Brookwood Park, Carmanah Park, Cottle Creek Park, Daynes Park, Groveland Park, Kenwill Park, Linley Point Gyro Park, Roxanne Park, Westdale/Leslie Park and Westhaven Park.

The parks and rec Quest team, following COVID-19 guidelines, will visit the parks randomly throughout the summer to meet visitors and hand out swag and will also be performing random acts of kindness at Maffeo Sutton Park, July 29 at 6 p.m. and at Neck Point Park, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m.

“This summer, discover all of the parks right in your own neighbourhood,” said Cheryl Krytor, City of Nanaimo recreation coordinator, in a press release. “Nanaimo is lucky to have so many parks. Visit a new park and discover what it has to offer.”

To be entered into prize draws, submit photos and descriptions of activities via Instagram to @nanaimoparksandrec using the hashtag #ilovemyparksandrec or e-mail parksandrecreation@nanaimo.ca.

Nanaimo News Bulletin