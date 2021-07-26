City of Nanaimo announces it has purchased Jean Burns property

Mayor outlines some possible plans for 6, 10, and 14 Commercial St.

The City of Nanaimo announced it has purchased the former Jean Burns building site on Commercial Street. (News Bulletin photo)

The City of Nanaimo now owns a hole in the downtown to fill as it sees fit.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog, at a council meeting Monday, July 26, announced that the city has purchased 6, 10 and 14 Commercial St.

The city issued expropriation notice at the former Jean Burns building site in late May to owner Crankshaw Holdings Ltd.

“Together, with the purchase of In Print and Black and Blue Tattoo, council has taken bold steps to redevelop a key area of the city’s downtown…” said Krog. “We all look forward on council to seeing action on this highly important part of our beautiful downtown.”

The mayor said citizens will have an opportunity over the coming months to view and provide input into the design of the new city property. He said potential uses include pedestrian improvements along Terminal Avenue from Esplanade to Commercial Street, an “attractive public space or plaza” on the Jean Burns site, a transit hub between Terminal Avenue and Shaw Lane, development of the Albert Street cycle route, improvements to the Albert-Wallace-Commercial-Victoria Crescent intersection, and “a coherent urban design plan for the Commercial Street corridor to enhance the street as a vibrant public space.”

Krog indicated he’s hopeful that the private owner of the old A&B Sound building across the street from the Jean Burns site will recognize “it’s a great time to make some changes in our downtown.”

The mayor encouraged citizens to participate in the Reimagine Nanaimo master planning process and have a say in the city’s future.

The details of the Jean Burns property purchase were discussed in a closed meeting Monday and the price of the three properties was not disclosed at the open council meeting.

