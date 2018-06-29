The City of Nanaimo and CUPE have reached a new collective agreement. (News Bulletin file photo)

City of Nanaimo and CUPE workers reach agreement

Settlement replaces collective agreement that expired in 2016

The City of Nanaimo and CUPE Local 401 have reached a collective agreement that will replace one that expired at the end of 2016.

The new agreement is a two-year deal covering 2017 and 2018 that provides general wage increases of two per cent for each year of the agreement.

“This really was a good option for the city and our employees, given the upcoming election and the length of time that’s passed since the agreement expired,” said John Van Horne, director of human resources, in a press release. “Both parties still have issues that they’ll want to discuss at the bargaining table in early 2019, if they can’t be resolved before that, so it’s important that we use this settlement to build momentum toward that.”

Mayor Bill McKay said in the press release that the city appreciates the efforts and dedication of CUPE workers.

“We are happy to conclude the expired agreement and get the past settled,” said Blaine Gurrie, president of CUPE Local 401, “Moving forward we are hopeful that the parties can achieve a renewed agreement in early 2019 that can provide stability to our members as the city looks to retool or reset.”

CUPE Local 401 represents approximately 600 municipal employees in Nanaimo.

