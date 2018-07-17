City of Maple Ridge website gets a refresh

Green is background colour of new pages

City of Maple Ridge has a new web presence. (Contributed)

The City of Maple Ridge has gone green on its website.

The revamped website, mapleridge.ca, launched Monday and features restful tones of green bars, replacing the heritage maroon, along with local photos so residents can relate to the site.

“We opted for a look that allows us to showcase the beauty of our community. We want site visitors to see their favourite places, neighbourhoods, friends and neighbours as they explore the site,” city spokesperson Fred Armstrong said.

The website gets more than half a million unique page visits a year.

“This project flows from work that was done to introduce the new Open Government Portal in October of 2017.

The new look of mapleridge.ca mirrors the improved graphic design and user interface of opengov.mapleridge.ca and is fully compatible with mobile devices, Armstrong added.

The goal was to improve the user experience on both the desktop and handheld devices.

The design of the site was driven by the user data of mapleridge.ca. The homepage provides citizens with a variety of ways to navigate the site including content menus, graphic buttons and a robust search engine.

• People can submit any feedback or suggestions on the new design to: enquiries@mapleridge.ca.