City of Maple Ridge signs two-year deal with firefighters

Annual wage increase of 2.5 per cent, contract ends this year

Maple Ridge’s firefighters union has a two-year deal with the city. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge city council has ratified a two-year contract between the city and the Maple Ridge Firefighters’ Union, IAFF Local 4449.

The new contract will expire at the end of this year. It covers the period from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021 and includes an annual wage increase of 2.5 per cent.

“Public safety is a top priority for council. We thank the Maple Ridge Fire Department for its continued professional service to our community,” said Mayor Mike Morden.

The previous agreement expired at the end of 2019, and renewal negotiations between both parties began in February 2020. A tentative deal was reached on December 3, 2020.

