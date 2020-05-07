City of Maple Ridge issues metered water notices

City of Maple Ridge has mailed out metered water notices for the first quarter of 2020. Deadline for payment is June 10, 2020. (City of Maple Ridge)

City of Maple Ridge has mailed out metered water notices for the first quarter of 2020.

Metered water is invoiced four times a year. The first quarter covers January, February and March.

Deadline for payment for first quarter use is June 10.

A 10 per cent penalty is charged on the amount outstanding after the due date. Charges left unpaid after December 31 are transferred to taxes as arrears and are subject to daily interest, according to City of Maple Ridge.

Charges are a base rate plus a consumption charge. Details about charges can be viewed online at mapleridge.ca/183/Utilities.

For payment options visit mapleridge.ca/181/Payment-Options.

