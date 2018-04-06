City of Kimberley to spend $2 million on operations projects and upgrades

The General Capital Fund for 2018 includes nine different operations-related expenditures.

Included in the City of Kimberley’s 2018-2022 Financial Plan is a breakdown of proposed expenditures in the 2018 General Capital Fund.

Chief Administrative Officer Jim Hendricks has recommended spending over $2 million on nine different operations-related projects and upgrades.

The proposed projects include the following: construction on both the 100 and 200 blocks of Norton Avenue infrastructure, a sweeper, the new automated side loading garbage truck, daylighting design for Kimberley and Lois Creeks, the preliminary design for the Downtown Strategy, construction on Jim Ogilvie Way, the replacement of a welding unit, traffic calming measures, and storm line completion on Mark Creek (Rotary Drive/100 Ave.).

A total of $579,070 of the Capital Fund has also been allocated for parks, facilities, and other projects and upgrades which include a long list from wireless network infrastructure to storage sea cans for the Fire Department. The largest chunk of the parks and facilities budget is $100,000 for a wayfinding signage update.

The plan also includes a number of reserve-fund non-capitol projects, which are projects that don’t result in an addition to capital assets on the City’s balance sheet such as repair and maintenance work or small equipment purchases.

In 2018, $1,292,404 is budgeted for non-capital projects in the general fund including $263,787 for the Annual Road Rehabilitation program, $183,350 for the Integrated Infrastructure Capital Plan, and $156, 680 for the new garbage bins.

