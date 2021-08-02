City of Kimberley steps up water restrictions to Stage 2

Despite some rain on Sunday overnight and into Monday, the drought like conditions are forecast to continue, and the City of Kimberley is going ahead with upping water restrictions to Stage 2. This will go into effect on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

There continue to be low water flows in both Mark and Matthew Creek.

Residents are reminded that during Stage 2 Water Restrictions:

• Residential properties with an EVEN numbered address, can ONLY water lawns on WEDNESDAYS and SATURDAYS.

• Residential properties with an ODD numbered address, can only water lawns on THURSDAYS and SUNDAYS.

• No watering of residential lawns is permitted on Mondays, Tuesdays or Fridays.

• Residential properties can water lawns only between 4:00 am to 10:00 am and 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

• Non-residential properties including City lawns, parks and playfields will have further limitations. Those with EVEN addresses can only water on Wednesday between 1:00 am to 6:00 am. Those with ODD addresses can only water on Tuesdays between the same hours.

Residents who have recently planted a new lawn are asked to call the Operations department at 250-427-9660 to discuss how to obtain a permit for watering outside of the allowable dates and times.

For further information regarding water restrictions in Kimberley, please see the City’s Water Shortage Response Bylaw No. 2527, 2015.

