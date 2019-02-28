City of Kimberley receives Canadian Award for Financial Reporting

The City of Kimberley has received the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting for its annual Financial Report. The award is given by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GOFA).

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Program was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high-quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing the reports. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The award was presented to Corporate Administration and Finance Services at a Regular Council meeting on Monday, February 25, 2019.

Mayor Don McCormick congratulated Chief Financial Officer Jim Hendricks, Chief Administrative Officer Scott Sommerville, Corporate Officer Maryse Leroux, Executive Assistant Nicole Thurman, along with other City staff, on their achievement.

“Our staff has been working extremely hard getting our annual report to a state where the community, anyone who’s actually interested, can go have a look at the report and learn something about what it is we’re doing and the achievements that we’ve had over the course of the year, and basically where all of our tax money is going,” said McCormick. “All of the staff have been working really hard on this and that hard work has culminated in an award.

“It’s not a typical one time award or event. What this is, is the achievement of stature. In other words the minimum bar is here and all of the municipalities have been challenged to get to that bar. This award is a recognition that we have in fact gotten there. We represent one of the smaller communities that have hit the list.”

To view all of the financial reports from previous years, visit the Documents, Forms and Reports tab at www.kimberley.ca.

