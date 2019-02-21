City of Kimberley hopes to apply for new community outdoor revitalization program

Columbia Basin Trust announced this week that they are launching a new $6 million Community Outdoor Revitalization program to help communities create or enhance welcoming, safe and vibrant multi-use outdoor public spaces that support the community.

The three year program will allow municipalities, regional districts and First Nations communities to apply for up to $500,000 to create, restore or enhance an outdoor multi-use space. In addition, the Trust will provide up to $10,000 for planning and design for First Nations communities and communities with populations under 5,000.

READ MORE: BC Parks License Plates and Columbia Basin Trust support innovative ecological study

The City of Kimberley hopes to apply for funding, and CAO Scott Sommerville says the City has reached out to the Chamber of Commerce to see what their thoughts are on refurbishing the gazebo in the Platzl.

“Another thought is to create more impressive entrances, add a gas firepit and enhanced business directories in the Platzl” said Sommerville. “We want to work with the Chamber to gather ideas from the Platzl businesses.”

He adds that there is some time for the City to apply, as the first intake of $2 million closes on June 14, 2019.

READ MORE: Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick joins Columbia Basin Trust board

“Communities around the Basin have expressed the importance of their outdoor public spaces to the social, cultural and even economic fabric of their communities,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. “Through this program, we’ll be supporting their priorities, increasing the value of our region’s public spaces and creating more opportunities for interaction.”

CBT says that these types of spaces enhance community pride, engage residents with each other and the community, draw in tourists and help support local businesses.

To learn more about the program and how to apply visit ourtrust.org/corgrants.

corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter