City of Kimberley closes all parks, public recreation areas

Signs will be placed at all sites that are being closed

Playgrounds in Kimberley, along with all other parks and public recreation areas, are to be shut down amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Paul Rodgers photo.

The City of Kimberley released a statement on Monday, March 23 announcing the closure of all parks and public recreation areas, including playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, the skate park and picnic areas.

“Individuals and groups are continuing to gather in these areas and are posing a risk to themselves and our community,” read the press release. “Signs will be placed at all sites that are being closed.”

The Kimberley Nature Park, Loist Creek Trails and Rails to Trails will remain open, but the City asks that users of these areas maintain at least two metres from each other.

This is part of the City’s strategy to increase social distancing to combat the spread of COVID-19. This includes limiting your outdoor activities as well.

“If you are out in public, keep at least two metres between yourself and others,” the City advises. “Cough into your sleeve or elbow and stay home if you are sick. Please stop socializing in groups. These measures can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by limiting close contact with others.”

