City of Kelowna water advisory expanded

The water quality advisory issued on May 15 for City of Kelowna water utility customers has been expanded to include customers serviced by the Swick Road water system.

The advisory alerts customers in the area of what the city describes as the “modest” health risk associated with consuming tap water that has not been boiled prior to consumption. The advisory is not a mandatory boil water notice.

The customers serviced by the Swick Road water system include those living at:

•5851–5891 Lakeshore Road

•167–180 Rimrock Road

•164–168 Rimrock Court

•100–186 Timberline Road

•205–220 Ambridgefield Road

The advisory was issued because of elevated turbidity levels in the Swick Road water system caused by sediment material flowing the water of Okanagan Lake. The advisory will remain in effect for all city water utility customers until further notice.

If consuming tap water, the following precautions are advised for:

· People with weakened immune systems or chronic illnesses

· People under 12 and over 65 years of age

· People wishing for additional protection

Boil water for one minute and allow to cool before use or use an alternative water source such as bottled water.

Other than turbidity, there is no indication of chemical parameters that exceeded any health-related concentration limits according to the Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines, says the city.

Testing will continue on a frequent basis until it is determined that quality levels are well within drinking water and Interior Health guidelines. At that time Interior Health will determine whether the advisory can be lifted.

A number of water quality advisories and boil water notices are currently in place throughout the Central Okanagan. Residents are encouraged to check with their water service provider for the most up-to-date information. Residents who do not know who provides their water can type their address into the “Find Your Provider” tool at kelowna.ca/water.

The city says its distribution system officials are currently working hard to deliver significant amounts of water to neighbourhoods as irrigation demands increase, while balancing the aim of minimizing turbidity levels in the water system during the current advisory.

Customers are required to follow the current outdoor watering schedule and are also asked to avoid unnecessary indoor water usage. The current watering schedule is available at kelowna.ca/water > water restrictions.

